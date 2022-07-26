A robust lineup of speakers has been announced for the Stand Up Rural America Summit, a national economic development conference coming to Somerset-Pulaski County in July.

The lineup features more than 20 nationally renowned subject matter experts and successful economic development practitioners, including two leaders of companies building operations in this community — AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb and Horse Soldier Bourbon COO Scott Neil.

The conference will be July 26-28 at The Center for Rural Development.

Representatives from the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), the City of Somerset, Pulaski County Government, Lake Cumberland Tourism and The Center for Rural Development serve on the host committee for the 2022 summit, which is presented by ACCELERATION by design LLC, an economic development consulting firm based in Cedar Park, Texas. Now in its third year, Stand Up Rural America has previously been hosted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Charleston, West Virginia, and attracted participants from 25 states.

featured speakers at the summit include Jon Schallert, Daron K. Roberts, Stephanie Stuckey, James Chavez, Lorie Vincent, Zachary Mannheimer and Eric Dusenbury. The summit will also include an Afternoon Tea with the Economic Development Divas and Breakfast with the Economic Development Brat Pack.

Stand Up Rural America is designed specifically for economic development organizations, Chambers of Commerce, cities, counties, state and regional economic development agencies, utilities, lenders, elected officials, community and industry leaders, and anyone with a vested interest in the growth and prosperity of rural America.

For more information visit StandUpRuralAmerica.com