Stanton Corn Festival
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Powell County High School 700 W College Ave, Stanton, Kentucky 40380
Stanton Corn Festival
The Stanton City Corn Festival will be held in a beautiful mountain setting in the quaint little town of Stanton, Kentucky, at the Community Park on Halls Lane. The park is adjacent to the Powell County High School– Middle School campus. Disability Accessible.
For more information visit cornfestivalky.com
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Powell County High School 700 W College Ave, Stanton, Kentucky 40380
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family