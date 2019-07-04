Star City Day in Prestonsburg

Star City Day infuses small town, KY with art, music, and communal rejuvenation. The day of live art seeks to ignite the community’s senses with streets full of local artists, businesses, and food vendors! Welcomed to the whole family, enjoy your day in a vibrant and creative atmosphere while preparing for one of the largest firework shows in Kentucky. Activities include face painting, chalk art, live painting, live music, pottery creation, & more!

For more information call (606) 886-1341 or visit prestonsburgky.org