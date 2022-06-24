× Expand All Star Comedy Jam - Starring Alex Thomas & Chris Thomas "The Mayor" All Star Comedy Jam - Starring Alex Thomas & Chris Thomas "The Mayor"

Doors open at 7pm - The Ballard Convention Center.

A Comedy Show to remember!! Starring Alex Thomas of BET's Comic View and HBO's Def Comedy Jam. Also Starring Chris Thomas "The Mayor" of BET's Rap City. This show to remember will also feature Ray Lipowski of Martin Lawrence's 1st Amendment Stand Up

