Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join us under the night sky! Ross Workman will guide us through a sky presentation. Telescopes will be available for viewing!

When? Saturday, April 22, 2023, 7:00 p.m.

Where? Event Barn B

For more information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook - Mahr Park Arboretum 

Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor, Workshops
270.584.9017
