Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum
Join us under the night sky! Ross Workman will guide us through a sky presentation. Telescopes will be available for viewing!
When? Saturday, April 22, 2023, 7:00 p.m.
Where? Event Barn B
For more information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook - Mahr Park Arboretum
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor, Workshops