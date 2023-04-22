× Expand Star Party Star Party

Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum

Join us under the night sky! Ross Workman will guide us through a sky presentation. Telescopes will be available for viewing!

When? Saturday, April 22, 2023, 7:00 p.m.

Where? Event Barn B

For more information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook - Mahr Park Arboretum