Star Theater Public Shows on November 14

× Expand Morehead State University The Star Theater under the Stars

Morehead State University Public Shows 11:30 (Sunstruck), 1:30 pm (When Venus Transits the Sun), and 3:30 PM (Laser Zeppelin). Shows include the feature listed plus a live presentation on the night sky. Tickets by cash, check or credit card at the door $10 for adults, $5 for children or seniors, Free for under four years of age.

For more information call 2404220546 or visit moreheadstate.edu/academics/colleges/science/engineering-sciences/star-theater/