Star Theater Public Shows

The planetarium offers public shows on the second and fourth Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. (Family planetarium show), 1:30 p.m. (General audience show), and 3:30 p.m. (laser show), throughout the year. Tickets can be purchased at the door by cash /check /card; however, please ALWAYS bring cash just in case.

A Star Theater show includes a special feature from our extensive program library and a live tour of the night sky under our full dome. Our shows include full dome planetarium features on various science topics and laser shows. As weather permits (the sky is clear and the temperature is warm enough), we offer opportunities to view the night sky with telescopes as it gets dark on our public show Saturdays. Our crew are MSU undergraduate students, so we occasionally modify our schedule during the final exam or break periods.

Cost & Reservations

Public shows:

Planetarium and laser features: $10 for adults, $5 for children or seniors, free for those under five and all MSU faculty, students, and staff.

Hands-on science activities, when scheduled, are $5 per person. Children five or under must be accompanied by an adult (included in one ticket).

Community, school, or church groups can also schedule shows. The fee is typically $150, with the price reduced for groups of 35 or less.

For more information call 606-783-9593 or visit moreheadstate.edu.academics/colleges/science/engineering-sciences/star-theater/star-theater-public-show-schedule