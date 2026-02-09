Star Theater: Valentine's Under the Stars

× Expand Star Theater MSU SPACE SCIENCE CENTER VALENTINES UNDER THE STARS

Valentine's Under the Stars

must be 21 or older to participate

4-course gourmet wine-paired meal

Live music with Sally Kelton, Lexington Symphony Harpist

Planetarium feature

Live presentation of the night sky

Telescope viewing (as weather permits)

Special Valentine's gift for each couple.

Reservations are required. To make a reservation, there are two options:

Register and make a payment of $190 per couple online by credit card.

Email star.theater@moreheadstate.edu to register and pay in cash or by check. In case of inclement weather, reschedule 02/20/26

Please include any dietary restrictions and accessibility needs when registering.

For more information call 606-783-9593 or visit moreheadstate.edu/events/2026/02/star-theater-valentines-under-the-stars-2025