Star Theater: Valentine's Under the Stars

Ronald G. Eaglin Space Science Center 235 Martindale Dr. Morehead State University, Kentucky 40351
Valentine's Under the Stars
must be 21 or older to participate
4-course gourmet wine-paired meal
Live music with Sally Kelton, Lexington Symphony Harpist
Planetarium feature
Live presentation of the night sky
Telescope viewing (as weather permits)
Special Valentine's gift for each couple.
Reservations are required. To make a reservation, there are two options:
Register and make a payment of $190 per couple online by credit card.
Email star.theater@moreheadstate.edu to register and pay in cash or by check. In case of inclement weather, reschedule 02/20/26
Please include any dietary restrictions and accessibility needs when registering.
For more information call 606-783-9593 or visit moreheadstate.edu/events/2026/02/star-theater-valentines-under-the-stars-2025