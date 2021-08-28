Starry Fields Farm Music Festival
to
Starry Fields Farm 2750 Browning Rd, Rockfield, Kentucky 42274
presented by Know Name Nashville
Starry Fields Farm hosts its first ever music event with an incredible lineup of Indie Country Music Artists from Kentucky and the greater Appalachian area!Artists: Daniel Donato, 49 Winchester, Kelsey Waldon, Adam Chaffins, Theo & Brenna, and Nick LawsonCheck @knownamecountry on Instagram for updates!
Starry Fields Farm Music Festival
Parking provided. Food and drink vendors on site.
For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/starry-fields-farm-music-festival-presented-by-know-name-tickets-156931234547?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb