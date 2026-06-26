Stars, Sips & City Lights at High Stakes Rooftop

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Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 710 E Jefferson St, Kentucky 40202

Stars, Sips & City Lights at High Stakes Rooftop 

Celebrate the Fourth with unbeatable skyline views, the boom of downtown fireworks, and the energy only our rooftop can deliver.

Live DJ setting the vibe from 6 - 9:30 p.m.

Elevated American bites & festive cocktails

Sweet treats

Incredible views of the city’s fireworks show

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com

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Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 710 E Jefferson St, Kentucky 40202
Food & Drink
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