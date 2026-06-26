Stars, Sips & City Lights at High Stakes Rooftop
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Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 710 E Jefferson St, Kentucky 40202
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High Stakes Rooftop
High Stakes Rooftop
Stars, Sips & City Lights at High Stakes Rooftop
Celebrate the Fourth with unbeatable skyline views, the boom of downtown fireworks, and the energy only our rooftop can deliver.
Live DJ setting the vibe from 6 - 9:30 p.m.
Elevated American bites & festive cocktails
Sweet treats
Incredible views of the city’s fireworks show
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com
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Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 710 E Jefferson St, Kentucky 40202
Food & Drink