STARS Summer Cabaret at The Spotlight Playhouse

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Aug 12 & 13 - 7:00 pm

Join the students of the Spotlight Theatrical Arts Repatorie School (STARS) for a Cabaret packed with Broadway hits. This summer's theme is gender-bending. The male and female students will be performing songs they typically would not get to perform in a full show. Lots of fun and laughs packed with great performances.

Tickets - https://www.ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool/stars-summer-cabaret/e-rxrlzv

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Dance, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859.756.0011
