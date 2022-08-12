STARS Summer Cabaret at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand STARS Program - Spotlight Acting School STARS Logo

STARS Summer Cabaret

Aug 12 & 13 - 7:00 pm

Join the students of the Spotlight Theatrical Arts Repatorie School (STARS) for a Cabaret packed with Broadway hits. This summer's theme is gender-bending. The male and female students will be performing songs they typically would not get to perform in a full show. Lots of fun and laughs packed with great performances.

Tickets - https://www.ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool/stars-summer-cabaret/e-rxrlzv

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com