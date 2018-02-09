How to Start a Wild Fire

to Google Calendar - How to Start a Wild Fire - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How to Start a Wild Fire - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How to Start a Wild Fire - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - How to Start a Wild Fire - 2018-02-09 20:00:00

Thrust Theatre 2314 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

How to Start a Wild Fire

Presented by Studio Theatre Company, The PEACC Center, and the UofL Theatre Arts Department, How To Start A Wildfire is a new play of shared stories around power-based personal violence.

Written and performed by THE COMPANY, a group of survivors connected through U of L’s PEACC Center, this will be a powerful evening of theatre you won’t want to miss.

Directed by Ross Joel Shenker (MFA ’18), with the written component led by Christy Burch (Creator of the Your Story is My Story project), and Produced by Tisha Pletcher (Program Coordinator of the PEACC Center), How To Start A Wildfire is a co-production between Studio Theatre Company, The PEACC Center, and the Theatre Arts Department.

For more information call (502) 852-6814 or visit Facebook: How To Start A Wild Fire

Info
Thrust Theatre 2314 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292 View Map
Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - How to Start a Wild Fire - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How to Start a Wild Fire - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How to Start a Wild Fire - 2018-02-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - How to Start a Wild Fire - 2018-02-09 20:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

January 26, 2018

Saturday

January 27, 2018

Sunday

January 28, 2018

Monday

January 29, 2018

Tuesday

January 30, 2018

Wednesday

January 31, 2018

Thursday

February 1, 2018

Submit Yours