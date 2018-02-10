How to Start a Wild Fire

Presented by Studio Theatre Company, The PEACC Center, and the UofL Theatre Arts Department, How To Start A Wildfire is a new play of shared stories around power-based personal violence.

Written and performed by THE COMPANY, a group of survivors connected through U of L’s PEACC Center, this will be a powerful evening of theatre you won’t want to miss.

Directed by Ross Joel Shenker (MFA ’18), with the written component led by Christy Burch (Creator of the Your Story is My Story project), and Produced by Tisha Pletcher (Program Coordinator of the PEACC Center), How To Start A Wildfire is a co-production between Studio Theatre Company, The PEACC Center, and the Theatre Arts Department.

For more information call (502) 852-6814 or visit Facebook: How To Start A Wild Fire