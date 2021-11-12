Startup Weekend Louisville: The world’s starting point for entrepreneurship. A “one weekend” event is where entrepreneurs and startup enthusiasts come together virtually to share ideas, form teams, and launch startups. The event is backed by Techstars (a massive force in startups) but run by volunteers in the community.

Date: Friday November 12th through Sunday November 14th

Location: Hopewell Labs | 731 Brent street, SUITE 201. Louisville, KY 40204

Cost: $57 (limited early-bird tickets available for $37)

Who Should Attend: Entrepreneurs, Designers, Engineers, Innovators, Developers, Startup Enthusiasts, Students, Corporate folks who want to get involved in startups, Marketers, Modelers, Tinkerers, anyone with an idea

How It Works: Everyone gets together on Friday evening, November 12th, to present pitches for startup ideas. The best ideas are voted upon and the participants self-select into teams (one team for each idea). For the rest of the weekend, the teams try to advance their idea as far as possible before the final pitches on Sunday evening. They do customer discovery, prototyping, business model canvases, workshops, mentor sessions, etc. On Sunday, all the teams present their progress to a panel of judges who select 3 winning teams to receive prizes from our community to support their new companies!

What is Provided: Guidance throughout the event from experienced Mentors, Coaches, & Staff, 7 Meals, and Awesome Prizes for the 3 Winning Teams!

For more information call (502) 648-2096 or visit startupweekendlouisville.com

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/startup-weekend-louisville-idea-to-business-in-1-weekend-tickets-166376585847