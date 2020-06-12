State Dock Boat Show

FREE ADMISSION: June 12-14th will be our 3rd Annual Lake Cumberland Boat Show… This year we’ll have over 90 boats, 18 Dealers including: wakeboard boats, runabouts, center consoles, inflatable dealers, pontoon boats, cruisers, jet skis even an antique boat sales and display.

SHOW HOURS:

June 12th: 12 Noon – 6PM

June 13th: 10AM – 6PM

June 14th: 11AM – 4PM

For more information call (270) 866-4333 or visit statedock.com/explore-state-dock