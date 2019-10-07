State of Photography Exhibit at Georgetown College

"State of Photography" exhibit at Georgetown College through Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Anne Wright Wilson Gallery in the Wilson Fine Art building at Georgetown College, corner of E. College and S. Mulberry Streets.

The Wilson Fine Art Gallery is open daily Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment.

The exhibit is part of the State of Fine Arts annual exhibition series hosted by Georgetown College. This year's exhibition, in collaboration with th Louisville Photo Biennial, features photographic works from art professionals and faculty from universities and colleges across Kentucky.

The exhibit includes works from artists at Campbellsville University, the University of Kentucky, Ttransylvania University, Northern Kentucky University, BCTC, Eastern Kentucky University, Lindsey Wilson College, Centre College, Morehead State University, Western Kentucky University and Bellarmine University.

For more information visit georgetowncollege.edu/galleries