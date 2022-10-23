The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World

Kentucky to the World (KTW) proudly presents a unique family-friendly program on Sunday, Oct. 23, featuring a dynamic combination of musical performances, audience participation and conversation with Harry Pickens, Hannah Drake, Ben Sollee, and Emily Bingham as part of the Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series.

A reception with delicious bites will kick off the event at 4 p.m. in the North Lobby followed by the live program at 5 p.m. in the Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater. This discussion will examine the role of “My Old Kentucky Home” as the song that represents Kentucky from its problematic roots to its modern disconnect.

For more information call 6185544207.