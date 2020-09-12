× Expand Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission The Stave Fest includes live music by 10 bands over an entire afternoon and evening on the Green in downtown Lawrenceburg.

The Stave Fest is back for year 2! This all-day festival will feature craft vendors, food trucks and live music throughout the afternoon and evening. Bands will perform at the Lawrenceburg Green and the food trucks will set up nearby. Masks or face coverings will be required for those who attend, as well as social distancing.

For more information call 502-598-3127.