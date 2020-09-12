The Stave Fest

to

Lawrenceburg Green 101 West Woodford Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

The Stave Fest is back for year 2! This all-day festival will feature craft vendors, food trucks and live music throughout the afternoon and evening. Bands will perform at the Lawrenceburg Green and the food trucks will set up nearby. Masks or face coverings will be required for those who attend, as well as social distancing.

For more information call 502-598-3127.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
502-598-3127
to
