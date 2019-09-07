The Stave Fest

to Google Calendar - The Stave Fest - 2019-09-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Stave Fest - 2019-09-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Stave Fest - 2019-09-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Stave Fest - 2019-09-07 10:00:00

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

The Stave Fest

There's a brand new festival coming to Lawrenceburg. The Stave Fest will be held downtown, featuring artisan craft vendors, food trucks, craft beer, live music all day, and more. Additional details will be posted on the Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission's Facebook page.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit lawrenceburgky.org

Info

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Stave Fest - 2019-09-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Stave Fest - 2019-09-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Stave Fest - 2019-09-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Stave Fest - 2019-09-07 10:00:00