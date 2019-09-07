The Stave Fest
Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
The Stave Fest
There's a brand new festival coming to Lawrenceburg. The Stave Fest will be held downtown, featuring artisan craft vendors, food trucks, craft beer, live music all day, and more. Additional details will be posted on the Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission's Facebook page.
For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit lawrenceburgky.org
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink