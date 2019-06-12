Stave & Thief Certified Bourbon Steward Training

Facilitated by the Kentucky Bourbon Festival team, with curriculum developed by Moonshine University®, event-goers will experience an in-depth educational session pertaining to the intricacies of Bourbon. Those who attend will receive a Certified Bourbon Steward Handbook and the opportunity to earn a Stave & Thief Certified Bourbon Steward lapel pin. Light appetizers will be served. Ticket are $75 per person. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 12 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

All events coincide with the celebration of National Bourbon Day, which falls on June 14, 2019. For further event details and to purchase tickets, please visit the official Kentucky Bourbon Festival website. The 2019 Kentucky Bourbon Festival will take place on September 18 through September 22.

For more information to call (502) 275-8384 visit KYBourbonFestival.com