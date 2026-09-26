× Expand HB Productions Steins on Main 2026 poster, presented by Louisville Downtown Partnership. October 17, 2–7pm, at RePurposed, 615 W. Main St. German-inspired cuisine, games, contests, music, and local breweries. Illustration of three beer steins in front of a colorful row of storefronts with a bunting banner and fleur-de-lis. Sponsored by togetherwith and Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust Co.

FOURTH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN LOUISVILLE OCTOBER 17

Steins on Main to Feature More Than a Dozen Local Breweries and Benefit Louisville Downtown Partnership

Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) and Against the Grain Brewery will present the fourth annual Steins on Main Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 2 to 7 p.m. at RePurposed, 615 W. Main Street.

The outdoor celebration will feature German-inspired cuisine, games and contests, live music by German polka band Boom Pah Pah, and more than a dozen local breweries. Boom Pah Pah will perform from 2 to 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will support Louisville Downtown Partnership’s mission of maintaining a clean, safe, and beautiful Downtown.

SPECIAL EVENT FEATURES

2026 Steins on Main Glassware:

Attendees can purchase a branded, limited-edition 2026 Steins on Main 0.5-liter stein at LDP’s booth for $20, which includes one free pour at any participating brewery during the event.

Happy Hour Special:

From 2 to 3 p.m., participating breweries will offer $1 off beers.

Discounted Uber Rides:

LDP is offering a limited number of $20 vouchers for Uber rides on event day to encourage safe and easy transportation. Participants can reserve their one-time ride at louisvilledowntown.org/steins-on-main.

Breweries & Beverages

The 2026 celebration will feature 13 local breweries: Against the Grain, Atrium Brewing, Awry Brewing, Butchertown Brewing, Chinkapin Brewing, Country Boy Brewing, Hometown Brewing Co., Hop Atomica, Last Stop Brewing, Monnik Beer Co., Ten20 Craft Brewery, Trellis Brewing, and West 6th Brewing. Participating breweries will offer a mix of traditional Oktoberfest-style beers and seasonal brews.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

2 p.m. - Traditional Tapping of the Keg

2–3 p.m. - Happy Hour Discounts

4–4:30 p.m. - Yodeling Contest

4:30–5 p.m. - Best Dressed Contest

5–5:30 p.m. - Stein Hoisting Contest

5:30–6 p.m. - Schnitzel Toss Contest

For additional event information, visit louisvilledowntown.org/steins-on-main.