Steins on Main - Louisville

Steins on Main

"Steins on Main," an Oktoberfest celebration benefiting the Louisville Downtown Partnership. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 2 pm to 7 pm at RePurposed (615 W. Main Street). Enjoy German-inspired cuisine, games, contests, music, and an expanded lineup of 12 local breweries.

For more information, find the Coalition online at www.louhomeless.org, www.facebook.com/LouHomeless, or www.twitter.com/LouHomeless.

For more, please visit louisvillealetrail.com