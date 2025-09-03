× Expand Oldham County Extension STEP-tember

Join the STEP-tember Team (Oldham County) and make each step count in this annual “competition” with neighboring counties. Join in Wednesday morning walks at local parks or walk/exercise on your own or both! Log your daily/weekly steps (Sept. 1-30) and turn in your grand total to your team captain on Oct. 1. Let’s see if Oldham can keep the trophy again this year! KickOff party on September 6th beginning at 10 am at the La Grange Public Library

Register online at: https://ukyoldham.pacecommunity.net/Event/ViewEventProfile?eventId=22030

For more info, contact the Oldham County Extension Office, (502) 222-9453.

For more information call (502) 222-9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar