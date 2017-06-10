The Stephen Foster Story - Opening Night

My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

The Stephen Foster Story - Opening Night

A Pre-Show celebration featuring bluegrass music, performances by the Stephen Foster Cast, a free harmonica for the first 25 people, and food for purchase: BBQ Sandwich/Green Beans/Pasts Salad: $8 plate Kids Hotdog and Chips: $4. Free beverages, cash bar. 6:30 p.m.

The Opening Night performance of The Stephen Foster Story 8 p.m.

Tickets: Adult $20-$25, Child $11-$13.

Please call for reservations.

For more information visit stephenfoster.com

My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

Theater & Dance

800-626-1563

