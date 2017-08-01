The Stephen Foster Story

Kentucky’s Official Outdoor Musical is back with breathtaking costumes, lively dancing and the timeless music of Stephen Collins Foster. Don’t miss this world-renowned trip back in time to the 1850’s…a treat for the whole family. Select dates.

Select dates in July and August too.

Adult Preferred Seating $25, Standard Reserved $20, Sat. Indoor Matinee $14. Child Preferred Seating $13, Standard Reserved age 6-12 $11, (Children 5 & under are free) Sat. Indoor Matinee $11. 411 E. Stephen Foster Ave.

For more information visit stephenfoster.com