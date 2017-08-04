The Stephen Foster Story

My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

The Stephen Foster Story

Kentucky’s Official Outdoor Musical is back with breathtaking costumes, lively dancing and the timeless music of Stephen Collins Foster. Don’t miss this world-renowned trip back in time to the 1850’s…a treat for the whole family. Select dates.

 Select dates in July and August too.

Adult Preferred Seating $25, Standard Reserved $20, Sat. Indoor Matinee $14. Child Preferred Seating $13, Standard Reserved age 6-12 $11, (Children 5 & under are free) Sat. Indoor Matinee $11. 411 E. Stephen Foster Ave.

For more information visit stephenfoster.com

My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance

502-348-5971 or 800-626-1563

