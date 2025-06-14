The Stephen Foster Story

The Stephen Foster Story has been delighting audiences at the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre since 1959. The show is set in the mid 19th century and follows America’s first great composer Stephen Collins Foster as he paves the road for future songwriters through love, heartache, and the struggles of the time. Featuring over fifty of Foster’s greatest compositions such as “Oh! Susanna”, “Camptown Races”, “Beautiful Dreamer”, “Hard Times (Come Again No More), & Kentucky’s state song “My Old Kentucky Home”, The Stephen Foster Story captures the essence of a by-gone era through song, dance, breathtaking costumes, and the picture-perfect setting of My Old Kentucky Home State Park.

For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com