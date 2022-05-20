× Expand Bodley bullock house Stephen wiggins at bodley bullock house

Stephen Wiggins at Bodley Bullock House Gallery Hop Exhibition

FRIDAY, MAY 20, 2022 AT 5 PM – 8 PM

Gallery Hop - Stephen Wiggins

Bodley-Bullock House

Featuring the work of Stephen Wiggins. This show will include linocut, silkcreen and lithography print media all recently made from 2019-2022.

Dates:

Friday, May 20, 2022 from 5pm - 8pm

Address:

200 Market Street, Lexington, KY 40508

Parking:

Free on the street after 5pm

Phone number:

(859) 252-8014

Email:

Gen@lexjrleague.com

Website:

lexjrleague.com

Free looks but the art will cost you $$$

Priced for taking home and putting on a wall or wherever you hang fine art.

Open to public only on the dates of gallery hop.

The Bodley-Bullock House serves as the headquarters for the Junior League of Lexington and is a popular venue for meetings, weddings and private parties.

For more information call (859) 252-8014 or visit lexjrleague.com