Stephen Wiggins at Bodley Bullock House Gallery Hop Exhibition

to
Bodley-Bullock House 200 Market Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
FRIDAY, MAY 20, 2022 AT 5 PM – 8 PM
Bodley-Bullock House
Featuring the work of Stephen Wiggins. This show will include linocut, silkcreen and lithography print media all recently made from 2019-2022.
Friday, May 20, 2022 from 5pm - 8pm
200 Market Street, Lexington, KY 40508
Free on the street after 5pm
(859) 252-8014
Gen@lexjrleague.com
lexjrleague.com
Free looks but the art will cost you $$$
Priced for taking home and putting on a wall or wherever you hang fine art.
Open to public only on the dates of gallery hop.
The Bodley-Bullock House serves as the headquarters for the Junior League of Lexington and is a popular venue for meetings, weddings and private parties.
For more information call (859) 252-8014 or visit lexjrleague.com