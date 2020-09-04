Steve Cauthen Ushers in Derby Day at New Port Art Gallery

× Expand Provided View of wall of Derby-related art at New Port Art Gallery

STEVE CAUTHEN USHERS IN DERBY DAY AT THE NEW PORT ART GALLERY

The New Port Art Gallery is a new 5,000 square foot exhibition space located in Northern Kentucky at Newport on the Levee. The gallery showcases 58 artists from across the Tri-State and beyond. Local fundraisers are incorporated in special events at the gallery.

On Friday, September 4th from 5 to 8 p.m., local celebrity Steve Cauthen, known for capturing the 1978 Triple Crown aboard Affirmed among a long list of other accomplishments, will visit the gallery to sign the back of purchased artwork by the gallery’s resident artists in support of the non-profit New Day Ranch.

New Day Ranch (newdayranch.org) is a therapeutic horse riding organization with programs designed to improve interpersonal connections, conquer fears, and rediscover inner strengths.

At Friday’s event, visitors have the opportunity to meet Steve in person, help support New Day Ranch, and purchase beautiful art. Steve’s appearance on Friday will usher in the gallery’s Derby Bash the next day.

On Saturday, September 5th from 12 noon - 10 p.m., an exciting Derby Bash event at the New Port Art Gallery will feature live music, snacks and beverages, and Derby-related art (some signed by Steve) custom-made by the gallery’s artists. Representatives from New Day Ranch will be on hand to answer questions about their organization

Starting around 3 p.m., visitors will be able to watch the Kentucky Derby on a giant LCD screen, courtesy of Newport on The Levee.

The New Port Art Gallery (Newport-artgallery.com) is located at 1 Levee Way, Unit P106 on the Plaza Level in Newport, KY.

For more information, contact gallery owner Brent Keltch at (513) 593-7573 or bkeltch@newport-artgallery.com or visit newport-artgallery.com