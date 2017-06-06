Steven Skaggs on FireSigns

Steven is currently a Professor of Design at the Hite Art Institute of the University of Louisville. A semiotician, calligrapher, and font designer, he explores the connections between the visual and verbal worlds.

Steve will be discussing his new book from MIT Press, FireSigns - A Semiotic Theory for Graphic Design. Graphic design has been an academic discipline since the post-World War II era, but it has yet to develop a coherent theoretical foundation. Instead, it proceeds through styles, genres, and imitation, drawing on sources that range from the Bauhaus to deconstructionism. In FireSigns, Steven Skaggs offers the foundation for a semiotic theory of graphic design, exploring semiotic concepts from design and studio art perspectives and offering useful conceptual tools for practicing designers.

