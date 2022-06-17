× Expand Planet of the Tapes Stewart Huff at Planet of the Tapes!

Stewart Huff was born in Campbellsville, Kentucky and grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has been performing comedy for over 15 years, beginning when he decided to drop out of college to become a writer. Currently touring theatres, comedy clubs and special events across the country, Huff reaches past the norm for his genuine — and genuinely unexpected — comedy. His knack for embracing the foibles of humanity and his refreshing originality make him as likeable as he is hilarious. A storyteller at heart, Huff continues to amaze with his clever material and personal wit.

Huff has performed in comedy clubs nationally and internationally, including the Improv in Los Angeles and New York, the Punchline in Atlanta and the Funny Bone in Omaha, as well as countless others.

A finalist in the 2006 Boston Comedy Festival, Huff was also invited to perform in the HBO Las Vegas Festival, where his act can be viewed on pay-per-view. Stewart was also the 2016 Critics Choice of the Best Comedy at the Orlando Fringe Festival.

He currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia with his girlfriend. There he drops off the various items he collects while on the road, including an antique barber chair, countless vintage photographs, and an extensive collection of LP’s. She likes this.

He is featured in the documentary Road Comics: Big Work on Small Stages, which was released in Fall 2009.

Joining Stewart is Louisville treasure, Mandee McKelvey!

Happens on the following Dates:

Jun 17, 2022, 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Jun 17, 2022, 9:30pm to 11:00pm

Jun 18, 2022, 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Jun 18, 2022, 9:30pm to 11:00pm

For more information call 5027421003 or visit eventvesta.com/events