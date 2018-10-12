Stills & Stallions Tour

Kentucky is famous for our delicious bourbons and beautiful thoroughbred horses. Join us on our Stills and Stallions tour to experience the best of the Bluegrass. We will journey along a fence-lined Kentucky back road to a renowned horse farm to talk about the history of the industry, tour the stables, and see their thoroughbreds. We will take a trip down the bourbon trail to savor Kentucky’s native spirit at one of our unique Bourbon distilleries. We will learn the art and science of bourbon making as we tour the facilities and learn the history of our famous industry. The tour will conclude with samples from the distillery’s selection of spirits.

Pick up will be at the Lexington Visitors’ Center or downtown Lexington Hotel.

Tour is approximately 4 hours in length.

Water and snacks are provided.

Price: $50 per person (Includes transportation, fees for the horse farm tour, tasting and tour at distillery and water and snacks)

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com