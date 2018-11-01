Stills & Stallions Tour (Louisville Edition)

to Google Calendar - Stills & Stallions Tour (Louisville Edition) - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stills & Stallions Tour (Louisville Edition) - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stills & Stallions Tour (Louisville Edition) - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Stills & Stallions Tour (Louisville Edition) - 2018-11-01 09:00:00

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Stills & Stallions Tour (Louisville Edition)

Are delicious bourbons and beautiful thoroughbred horses your thing? Join us on our Stills and Stallions tour to experience the best of central Kentucky. We will start at the Frazier History Museum (Welcome Center to the Bourbon Trail) and check out the amazing new bourbon exhibit. We will then take a trip down the Bourbon Trail to savor Kentucky’s native spirit. We will learn the art and science of bourbon making as we tour the facilities and enjoy some fine bourbon at one of Louisville’s historic distilleries. Next, we will journey along a fence-lined Kentucky back road to Wallace Station for some well-deserved lunch. Finally, we will visit Airdrie Stud, a historically renown horse farm to talk about the history of the industry, tour the stables, and see their thoroughbreds.

Pick up will be at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville..

Tour is approximately 7-8 hours in length. Water and snacks are provided.

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com

Info
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
History
6065482181
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Stills & Stallions Tour (Louisville Edition) - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stills & Stallions Tour (Louisville Edition) - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stills & Stallions Tour (Louisville Edition) - 2018-11-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Stills & Stallions Tour (Louisville Edition) - 2018-11-01 09:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Tuesday

October 2, 2018

Submit Yours