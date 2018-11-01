Stills & Stallions Tour (Louisville Edition)

Are delicious bourbons and beautiful thoroughbred horses your thing? Join us on our Stills and Stallions tour to experience the best of central Kentucky. We will start at the Frazier History Museum (Welcome Center to the Bourbon Trail) and check out the amazing new bourbon exhibit. We will then take a trip down the Bourbon Trail to savor Kentucky’s native spirit. We will learn the art and science of bourbon making as we tour the facilities and enjoy some fine bourbon at one of Louisville’s historic distilleries. Next, we will journey along a fence-lined Kentucky back road to Wallace Station for some well-deserved lunch. Finally, we will visit Airdrie Stud, a historically renown horse farm to talk about the history of the industry, tour the stables, and see their thoroughbreds.

Pick up will be at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville..

Tour is approximately 7-8 hours in length. Water and snacks are provided.

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com