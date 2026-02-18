× Expand 8 North Center for the Arts Stitched Stages - 1 Stitched Stages

Stitched Stages: A Woman's Life in Clothes

Women’s wardrobes evolve as their lives do, shifting with each decade, each role, each reinvention.

That’s the philosophy of fashion designer Alishia Lee, owner of Me By Lee boutique. A curated collection of her one‑of‑a‑kind creations will be featured as part of "Stitched Stages," an exhibit by 8 North Center for the Arts, February 20–28.

Gallery hours - free and open to the public:

Friday 2/20/2026 6:30 -8:00 PM

Saturday 2/21/2026 6:30-8:00 PM

Sunday 2/22/2026 12:30-2:00 PM

Thursday 2/26/2026 6:30-8:00 PM

Friday 2/27/2026 6:30-8:00 PM

Saturday 2/28/2026 6:30-8:00 PM

For more information visit 8 North Center for the Arts on Facebook.