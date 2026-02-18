Stitched Stages: A Woman's Life in Clothes
8 North Center for the Arts 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
8 North Center for the Arts
Stitched Stages: A Woman's Life in Clothes
Women’s wardrobes evolve as their lives do, shifting with each decade, each role, each reinvention.
That’s the philosophy of fashion designer Alishia Lee, owner of Me By Lee boutique. A curated collection of her one‑of‑a‑kind creations will be featured as part of "Stitched Stages," an exhibit by 8 North Center for the Arts, February 20–28.
Gallery hours - free and open to the public:
Friday 2/20/2026 6:30 -8:00 PM
Saturday 2/21/2026 6:30-8:00 PM
Sunday 2/22/2026 12:30-2:00 PM
Thursday 2/26/2026 6:30-8:00 PM
Friday 2/27/2026 6:30-8:00 PM
Saturday 2/28/2026 6:30-8:00 PM
