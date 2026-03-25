The Stolen Faces: Celebrating the Music of The Grateful Dead LIVE
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The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery
The Stolen Faces: Celebrating the Music of The Grateful Dead LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery!
The Stolen Faces: Celebrating the Music of the Grateful Dead LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery
Friday, May 22 | Gates: 6 PM | Show: 7 PM
Calling all Deadheads! Join The Stolen Faces for a night of unforgettable music as they bring the spirit and sound of the Grateful Dead to The Grove stage.
Known for their authentic and energetic performances, The Stolen Faces deliver a live experience that captures the essence of the Dead while creating a vibe all their own. Come enjoy an evening filled with great music, good energy, and a welcoming community atmosphere.
This all-ages event is perfect for the whole family—kids 12 and under get in FREE. Food vendors will be available on-site.
Get tickets: https://www.curtaincalltickets.com//events/buy-tickets/OpdxRdyyTur0GgIaQ7zl
For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com