Stone Carving Workshop with Karen Terhune

4 Saturdays: May 8, 15, 22 & 29

10am to 2pm

$150 per person

Age 18+

Pre-registration required – 3 person min./10 person max.

REGISTRATION INFO: Register via credit or debit card online by clicking button below (service fees charged). Register via check or cash (no service fee) to “Josephine Sculpture Park” with “stone carving workshop” in the memo line and mail to 3355 Lawrenceburg Rd., Frankfort, KY.

The workshop will teach the “hand method” of stone carving, without the use of any power tools. Students will be taught about both direct and indirect carving. Students will be instructed how to choose a stone for their project, how to start the carving process, and the order that the chisels are used while carving. The workshop will cover rough carving, refining the forms, smoothing and polishing the forms, when to use texture as well as determining the appropriate texture for the sculpture. The goal for the class is that each student will have a finished piece by the end of the fourth class. However, completion of the sculpture depends on the student and how quickly they move through each step of the process

Tools provided by the instructor include hammers, chisels files and rasps. Each student will be assigned their own set of tools to use during the duration of the workshop. Tools will be given out before each class and returned at the end of each class.

Tools/Supplies students should bring include lunch, a mask (for COVID-19 prevention), dust masks, safety glasses, leather work gloves (NOT cotton – optional), an apron (optional), and a hat (optional).

The workshop will take place outdoors at Josephine Sculpture Park. Student workspaces will be more than 6ft. apart. Please maintain at least 6ft. distance from participants and wear a face covering.

No refund available for missed days. If you are unable to register for the workshop at this time, please contact us to be placed on the waitlist.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org