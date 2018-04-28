Storybook Breakfast

Settle Memorial United Methodist Church 201 E Fourth St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Storybook Breakfast

Children are invited to come dressed as their favorite storybook character, and meet and take pictures with their favorite characters. In addition to the characters, there will be face painting, a pancake breakfast, children's authors, story time, and a free book for each child.

This event is sponsored by Imagination Library of Daviess County.

Tickets are $5 in advance at any Owensboro Independence Bank location, or $7 at the door - tickets must be purchased for both children and adults. Children 2 and under are free.

For more information call 270-316-3612 or visit ilofdc.wordpress.com

Settle Memorial United Methodist Church 201 E Fourth St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
270-316-3612
