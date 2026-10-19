× Expand Storytellers in Ink & Glass features works by Lucie Rice and Jane Pompilio. Storytellers in Ink & Glass features works by Lucie Rice and Jane Pompilio.

Storytellers in Ink & Glass brings together two distinctive art forms at 8 North Center for the Arts in Fort Thomas, pairing Lucie Rice’s colorful, playful illustrations with Jane Pompilio’s luminous stained glass creations. The exhibition opens November 6, 2026, with a public reception from 6 to 9 p.m. and continues through November 22.

Rice’s illustrations are full of personality, imagination and a lively sense of color, often drawing inspiration from animals and the natural world. Pompilio’s stained glass transforms color, shape and light into intricate works of art, reflecting the beauty she finds in nature and the details of everyday objects. Together, their work invites visitors to experience how different materials and techniques can tell stories, spark curiosity and offer new ways of seeing the world.

The exhibition also celebrates a homecoming for both artists, who grew up in Fort Thomas and graduated from Highlands High School. Their work offers a chance for the community to experience two unique artistic perspectives in one gallery, reconnect with familiar local roots and celebrate the creativity flourishing beyond them.

For more information call 859) 240-7897.