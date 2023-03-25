StoryWalk Launch - Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand LHC LHC

Join us for a StoryWalk that is brought to you in partnership with Leadership Hopkins County Class of 2023, the Hopkins County Public Library, and Alhstrom.

The StoryWalk launch will take place at Mahr Park Arboretum, 55 Mahr Park Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.

*Meet at the Kayak Launch Area

March 25, 2023 @ 10:00 a.m.

The first 30 families receive a StoryWalk Swag Bag!!

This StoryWalk is a mobile StoryWalk. The story will be at Mahr Park until April 10, 2023 Be sure to watch for it’s next destination!!

For more information, please visit on Facebook - Mahr Park Arboretum