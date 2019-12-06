× Expand Photo courtesy of the Norton Center for the Arts. Founded by leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” Under The Streetlamp is a musical celebration of classic hits of the American radio songbook from the 1950’s – 1970’s.

Under the Streetlamp

Under The Streetlamp brings their unique blend of tight harmonies and slick dance moves to your favorite Doo-Wop, Motown, and old time rock n’ roll holiday hits in their seasonal celebration Hip for the Holidays. Sing merrily along to favorites from their live PBS Specials and studio album, Every Day’s a Holiday, featuring “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Santa Bring My Baby Back,” “Run, Run, Rudolph,” “Avé Maria,” and many more!

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com