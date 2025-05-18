Strengthened by the Spirit

The Kentucky Bach Choir’s spring concert, led by our third guest conductor, Dr. Stephen Bolster, focuses on uplifting works that move us from fear, sadness, longing, and despair to hope, joy, comfort, and deliverance. Featuring both a cantata and a motet for choir and orchestra by J.S. Bach, the program also includes works by Heinrich Schütz, Josef Rheinberger, Felix Mendelssohn, and Stephen Paulus.

Discounted ticket prices (advance online) are $35 (general; $40 at the door); $25 (seniors 65+; $30 at door); $10 students

(www.tinyurl.com/KyBachMay2025concert)

For more information visit kentuckybachchoir.org