The String Puppet Circus - Touring Marionette Show

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The Nevermore 1234 S 3rd St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

A marionette variety show featuring a cast of characters all designed, built, and brought to life to an original score by Puppet Pants.

Kid's Show: The String Puppet Circus:

High flying trapeze artists, friendly creatures, and colorful clowns all come to life before your very eyes to perform tricks and charm you in a marionette show led by Puppet Pants. This children’s show is filled with jokes, stories, and audience interaction. A blend of humor and skillful marionette movement performed to an original instrumental soundtrack in a one-of-a-kind performance.

For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/the-string-puppet-circus-touring-marionette-show-tickets-1985212531121?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Info

The Nevermore 1234 S 3rd St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
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