The String Puppet Circus - Touring Marionette Show
to
The Nevermore 1234 S 3rd St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Puppet Pants
Puppet Pants performing at a castle
A marionette variety show featuring a cast of characters all designed, built, and brought to life to an original score by Puppet Pants.
Kid's Show: The String Puppet Circus:
High flying trapeze artists, friendly creatures, and colorful clowns all come to life before your very eyes to perform tricks and charm you in a marionette show led by Puppet Pants. This children’s show is filled with jokes, stories, and audience interaction. A blend of humor and skillful marionette movement performed to an original instrumental soundtrack in a one-of-a-kind performance.
For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/the-string-puppet-circus-touring-marionette-show-tickets-1985212531121?aff=ebdsoporgprofile