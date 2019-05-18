Stroke Awareness Day Health Fair

× Expand Kentuckiana Stroke Association FREE HEALTH FAIR May 18 at Jefferson Mall 10 am to 1 pm

Stroke Awareness Day Health Fair

FREE health fair to the public. We have exhibitors providing free stroke risk tests, resources for the community, health information, a kids table, and lots of fun giveaways. Come out and learn more about stroke and available health resources.

For more information call (502) 499-5757 or visit strokekyin.org/stroke-health-fair