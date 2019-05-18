Stroke Awareness Day Health Fair

Jefferson Mall 4801 Outer Loop, Louisville, Kentucky

Stroke Awareness Day Health Fair

FREE health fair to the public. We have exhibitors providing free stroke risk tests, resources for the community, health information, a kids table, and lots of fun giveaways. Come out and learn more about stroke and available health resources.

For more information call (502) 499-5757 or visit strokekyin.org/stroke-health-fair

