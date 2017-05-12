Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017

to Google Calendar - Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017 - 2017-05-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017 - 2017-05-12 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017 - 2017-05-12 09:00:00 iCalendar - Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017 - 2017-05-12 09:00:00

Republic Bank 9600 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, Kentucky

Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017

We welcome four amazing women who each has a phenomenal story to tell of their path to success. Check out their profiles on our Facebook page - Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017!  We will also honor one very special woman with the 2017 Strong Woman Leader Award, presented by RE/MAX Real Estate Center.

The day will begin at 9 am at Republic Bank, 9600 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY and finish around 2 pm. Morning pastries, Networking, Lunch, Vendors and Silent Auction are included in the $35 per person ticket.  Seats are limited so reserve early on the PACC website.

For more information visit Facebook page - Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017

Info

Republic Bank 9600 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, Kentucky View Map

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017 - 2017-05-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017 - 2017-05-12 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017 - 2017-05-12 09:00:00 iCalendar - Strong Leadership Strong Women 2017 - 2017-05-12 09:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

April 17, 2017

Tuesday

April 18, 2017

Wednesday

April 19, 2017

Thursday

April 20, 2017

Friday

April 21, 2017

Saturday

April 22, 2017

Sunday

April 23, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™