Strong Leadership Strong Women 2018

Drury Inn Louisville North 9597 Brownsboro Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40241

Strong Leadership Strong Women 2018

We have five phenomenal women who will be sharing their “What If…..” stories with us. 

The day will begin with networking from 8 am – 9 am with muffins compliments of Costco Wholesale Club, coffee and juice.  The program will begin at 9 am and will feature two speakers before we break for Mimosas compliments of Intrigue HQ, followed by our next speaker, then lunch.  After lunch, we’ll finish with our last two speakers and conclude the day by presenting the 2018 Strong Woman Leader Award, sponsored by The Grand Senior Living. 

For more information visit prospectareachamber.org

Drury Inn Louisville North 9597 Brownsboro Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40241
Business & Career
May 2018

