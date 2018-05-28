Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle

The Subway Fresh Fit Hike Bike & Paddle is a twice annual event held every Memorial & Labor Day. Thousands of participants flock to Waterfront Park to enjoy a morning full of fun.

Bring the entire family for this free, healthy hometown event.

Various fitness demonstrations start the day including yoga, tai chi and zumba. There are numerous vendor booths available for information and giveaways.

After all of that, take your pick from a 5k hike, 9.5-mile bike ride or a paddle on the Ohio River.

This event is not a race. It is open to participants of all levels and we encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the festivities!

For more information visit louisvilleky.gov/government/city-events/subway-fresh-fit-hike-bike-paddle