Sulh and Raqs Maqom: A Multicultural Concert

Please Join Sulh with special guests and collaborators, Raqs Maqom (including dancers from the Crescent Moon Dance Company), as we present music and dance from the Middle East and Central Asia at the South Central Regional Library branch of the Louisville Free Public Library.

The event is free and all ages.

For more information call 502-964-3515 or visit lfpl.org