Sullivan University’s A Tale of Five Courses pop-up dinner

Sullivan University chef James Moran will host Creole-Cajun themed dinner for the third installment of A Tale of Five Courses, 3101 Bardstown Rd., Sunday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The five-course feast pays homage to the cuisine that reignited chef Moran’s love for cooking and inspired him to pursue his culinary degree at Sullivan University. The meal includes New Orleans classics such as duck, andouille sausage and crab gumbo and bananas foster bread pudding. The cost is $70 or $80 with with wine pairings, plus tax and gratuity.

A Tale of Five Courses November menu includes:

First Course

Kale salad with corn, red pepper, cauliflower, fingerling potato, remoulade and bacon jalapeno cornbread

Second Course

Shrimp and smoked cheddar Wiesenberger grits with chive oil, chow chow, red eye gravy and crispy prosciutto

Third Course

Cornmeal crusted blackened red fish with dirty rice, black-eyed peas, pine nuts and leek soubise

Fourth Course

Gumbo with duck confit, grilled andouille sausage, jumbo lump crab and crispy pickled okra

Fifth Course

Bananas foster bread pudding with caramelized bananas, goat cheese ice cream and oatmeal pecan praline

For more information visit sullivan.edu.