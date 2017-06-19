Summer Band Concert Series
Free weekly band concert series featuring a wide variety of musical tastes, from military bands playing Sousa to folk groups, to big-band swing. Fridays, May-August at Bardstown Community Park. (In the event of rain, concert will be held at the Farmers Market on East Flaget Ave.)
Monday, June 19
Yacht Rock Revue
$21 Advance/$24 Day of
Monday, July 17
Love and Theft
$25 Advance/$28 Day of
Monday, August 7
The Monarchs
$17 Advance/$20 Day of
Monday, August 21
Gary Puckett & the Union Gap
$25 Advance/$28 Day of
Friday, September 8
Draw the Line
$21 Advance/$24 Day of
For more information call 502-348-4877 or 800-638-4877 or visit visitbardstown.com
Info
Bardstown Community Park E. Halstead Ave., Bardstown, Kentucky 40004 View Map
