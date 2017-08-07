Summer Band Concert Series

Free weekly band concert series featuring a wide variety of musical tastes, from military bands playing Sousa to folk groups, to big-band swing. Fridays, May-August at Bardstown Community Park. (In the event of rain, concert will be held at the Farmers Market on East Flaget Ave.)

Monday, August 7

The Monarchs

$17 Advance/$20 Day of

Monday, August 21

Gary Puckett & the Union Gap

$25 Advance/$28 Day of

Friday, September 8

Draw the Line

$21 Advance/$24 Day of

For more information call 502-348-4877 or 800-638-4877 or visit visitbardstown.com